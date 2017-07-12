Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226947
- Date Died
- May 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Diana M. Metro
14613 KennerdownMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Friday, May 12, 2017
Applicant
Susan Flis
8223 Majestic OaksBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of David J. Horvath
7100 E. Pleasant Valley
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 226947—Estate of Diana M. Metro. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Horvath, atty.
