Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226947
Date Died
May 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Diana M. Metro
14613 Kennerdown
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Friday, May 12, 2017

Applicant

Susan Flis
8223 Majestic Oaks
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
David Joseph Horvath
Law Office of David J. Horvath
7100 E. Pleasant Valley
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 226947—Estate of Diana M. Metro. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Horvath, atty.
