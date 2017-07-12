Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226948
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGJul 19, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Betty Baker
9006 Street CatherineCleveland OH 44104
Text2017 ADV 226948—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Betty Baker. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.