Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226948
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Jul 19, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Betty Baker
9006 Street Catherine
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 ADV 226948—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Betty Baker. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
