Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226951
Date Died
June 21, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Susan Oelbracht
3598 Boston Rd.
Brunswick OH 44212

Decedent

Helen Jane Gray
9027 Columbia Rd.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 EST 226951—Estate of Helen Jane Gray. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
