Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226951
- Date Died
- June 21, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 28, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Susan Oelbracht
3598 Boston Rd.Brunswick OH 44212
Decedent
Helen Jane Gray
9027 Columbia Rd.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Text2017 EST 226951—Estate of Helen Jane Gray. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
