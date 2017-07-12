Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226952
- Date Died
- April 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kalliopi Sdrakas
3770 West 137th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Lauren M. Strandbergh, Attorney at Law
21380 Lorain Road Suite 201
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Elias Tsolakis
3774 West 137th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Sunday, April 2, 2017
Text2017 EST 226952—Estate of Elias Tsolakis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. M. Strandbergh, atty.
