Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226952
Date Died
April 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kalliopi Sdrakas
3770 West 137th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Lauren Marie Strandbergh
Lauren M. Strandbergh, Attorney at Law
21380 Lorain Road Suite 201
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Elias Tsolakis
3774 West 137th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Sunday, April 2, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226952—Estate of Elias Tsolakis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. M. Strandbergh, atty.
