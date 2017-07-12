Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226957
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 25, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Dwan Poage
2328 E. 42nd Street
Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Howard Friedman
Friedman, Domiano & Smith Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Jermaine Wilson
2328 E. 42nd Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 GRD 226957—Re: Jermaine Wilson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. H. Friedman, atty.
