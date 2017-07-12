Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226957
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 25, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Dwan Poage
2328 E. 42nd StreetCleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Friedman, Domiano & Smith Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Jermaine Wilson
2328 E. 42nd StreetCleveland OH 44104
Text2017 GRD 226957—Re: Jermaine Wilson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. H. Friedman, atty.
