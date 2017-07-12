Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226959
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$45,000.00
Date Died
April 9, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Dioscoro B. Dela Vega
492 Richmond Road
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017

Applicant

Hope D. Dela Vega
598 Brock Hampton Lane, Unit 306
Westerville OH 43082
Applicant's Attorney
Kyle John Stroh
Metz & Bailey & McLoughlin
33 E. Schrock Road
Westerville OH 43081

Text

2017 EST 226959—Estate of Dioscoro B. Dela Vega. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $45,000.00. K. J. Stroh, atty.
