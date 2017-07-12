Date Filed Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226959 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $45,000.00 Date Died April 9, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226959—Estate of Dioscoro B. Dela Vega. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $45,000.00. K. J. Stroh, atty.