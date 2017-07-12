Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226959
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $45,000.00
- Date Died
- April 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Dioscoro B. Dela Vega
492 Richmond RoadRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017
Applicant
Hope D. Dela Vega
598 Brock Hampton Lane, Unit 306Westerville OH 43082
Applicant's Attorney
Metz & Bailey & McLoughlin
33 E. Schrock Road
Westerville OH 43081
Text2017 EST 226959—Estate of Dioscoro B. Dela Vega. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $45,000.00. K. J. Stroh, atty.
