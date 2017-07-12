Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226961
Date Died
March 19, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 18, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Gregory James Fournier
13845 Starlite Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Sunday, March 19, 2017

Applicant

Lizabeth A. Fournier
4530 West 154th Street
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Joseph Jankowski
John Brooks Cameron & Associates
247 East Smith Rd.
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 226961—Estate of Gregory James Fournier. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. C. J. Jankowski, atty.
