Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226961
- Date Died
- March 19, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 18, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Gregory James Fournier
13845 Starlite DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Sunday, March 19, 2017
Applicant
Lizabeth A. Fournier
4530 West 154th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
John Brooks Cameron & Associates
247 East Smith Rd.
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 226961—Estate of Gregory James Fournier. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. C. J. Jankowski, atty.
About your information and the public record.