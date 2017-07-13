Date Filed Thursday, July 13, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226963 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 27, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226963—Re: Cole Sheperd. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.