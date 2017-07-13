Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226963
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Christopher D. Shepherd
6572 Thorntree Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Ward

Cole Sheperd
6572 Thorntree Dr.
Brecksville OH 44141

Applicant

Susan A. Sheperd
6572 Thorntree Dr.
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 GRD 226963—Re: Cole Sheperd. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
