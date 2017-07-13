Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226963
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 27, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Christopher D. Shepherd
6572 Thorntree DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Ward
Cole Sheperd
6572 Thorntree Dr.Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant
Susan A. Sheperd
6572 Thorntree Dr.Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 GRD 226963—Re: Cole Sheperd. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.