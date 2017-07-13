Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226966
- Date Died
- May 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Karen S. Crotty
12725 Sperry RoadChesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Robert J. Dougherty
1657 HarwichLyndhurst OH 44124
Fiduciary
Karen S. Crotty
12725 Sperry RoadChesterland OH 44026
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226966—Estate of Robert J. Dougherty. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
