Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226969
- Date Died
- May 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Barbara Maria Strickland
3554 E. 154th Street UpShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017
Applicant
Leeland L. Jones
16161 Glenburn Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226969—Estate of Barbara Maria Strickland. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
About your information and the public record.