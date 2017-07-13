Date Filed Thursday, July 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226970 Date Died May 17, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 30, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 226970—Estate of Antonio J. Computaro. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.