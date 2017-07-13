Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226970
Date Died
May 17, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 30, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Antonio J. Computaro
6842 Lantern Lane
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 226970—Estate of Antonio J. Computaro. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
