Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226970
- Date Died
- May 17, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 30, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Antonio J. Computaro
6842 Lantern LaneMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Text2017 EST 226970—Estate of Antonio J. Computaro. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
About your information and the public record.