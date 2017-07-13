Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226972
Date Died
June 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Thomas E. Stanton
14578 Whitehead Road
Lagrange OH 44050
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Jeffrey A. Stanton
7772 Hoertz Road
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, June 11, 2017

Surviving Spouse

Michele Stewart
7772 Hoertz Road
Parma OH 44134

Fiduciary

Thomas E. Stanton
14578 Whitehead Road
Lagrange OH 44050
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 226972—Estate of Jeffrey A. Stanton. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 