Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226972
- Date Died
- June 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Thomas E. Stanton
14578 Whitehead RoadLagrange OH 44050
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Jeffrey A. Stanton
7772 Hoertz RoadParma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, June 11, 2017
Surviving Spouse
Michele Stewart
7772 Hoertz RoadParma OH 44134
Fiduciary
Thomas E. Stanton
14578 Whitehead RoadLagrange OH 44050
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226972—Estate of Jeffrey A. Stanton. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
