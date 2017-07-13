Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226973
- Date Died
- May 29, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 30, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Sally Stefanski
8270 Russell LaneBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226973—Estate of Sally Stefanski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
