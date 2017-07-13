Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226973
Date Died
May 29, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 30, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Sally Stefanski
8270 Russell Lane
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 226973—Estate of Sally Stefanski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
