Date Filed Thursday, July 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226973 Date Died May 29, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 30, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 226973—Estate of Sally Stefanski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.