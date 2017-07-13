Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226979
- Date Died
- June 13, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 29, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Freddie Smith
4821 Monticello BoulevardRichmond OH 44143
Date Died :Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Applicant
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200Cleveland OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535
Text2017 EST 226979—Estate of Freddie Smith Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. V. M. Lowry, atty.
