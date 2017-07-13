Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226979
Date Died
June 13, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 29, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Freddie Smith
4821 Monticello Boulevard
Richmond OH 44143

Date Died :Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Applicant

Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200
Cleveland OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Van Montez Lowry
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535

Text

2017 EST 226979—Estate of Freddie Smith Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. V. M. Lowry, atty.
