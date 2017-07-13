Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226981
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 26, 2006
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

George Washington Perkins
13002 Austin Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Thursday, October 26, 2006

Applicant

Delores M. Perkins Penn
4612 Derbyshire Drive
North Randall OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
James Edward Tavens
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226981—Estate of George Washington Perkins Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. E. Tavens, atty.
