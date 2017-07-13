Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226981
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 26, 2006
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
George Washington Perkins
13002 Austin AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Thursday, October 26, 2006
Applicant
Delores M. Perkins Penn
4612 Derbyshire DriveNorth Randall OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226981—Estate of George Washington Perkins Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. E. Tavens, atty.
About your information and the public record.