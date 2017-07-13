Date Filed Thursday, July 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226984 Date Died June 1, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 30, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 226984—Estate of Irene Teresi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.