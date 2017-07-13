Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226984
- Date Died
- June 1, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 30, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Irene Teresi
13588 Whitney RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Thursday, June 1, 2017
Applicant
Karen Madey
13588 Whitney RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 226984—Estate of Irene Teresi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
