Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226984
Date Died
June 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 30, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Irene Teresi
13588 Whitney Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Thursday, June 1, 2017

Applicant

Karen Madey
13588 Whitney Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 226984—Estate of Irene Teresi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
