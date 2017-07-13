Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226985
- Date Died
- May 17, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 28, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Irene L. Lunt
13548 Harper RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Applicant
Susan L. Buettner
13548 Harper RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126
Text2017 EST 226985—Estate of Irene L. Lunt. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. A. Valore, atty.
About your information and the public record.