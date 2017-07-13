Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226985
Date Died
May 17, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 28, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Irene L. Lunt
13548 Harper Road
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Applicant

Susan L. Buettner
13548 Harper Road
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Valore
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 226985—Estate of Irene L. Lunt. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. A. Valore, atty.
