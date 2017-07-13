Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226993
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 19, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
N'bria Jones
1126 East 68th StreetCleveland OH 44103
Applicant
Mary Jane Jones
1126 East 68th StreetCleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
The Lindner Law Firm LLC
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 GRD 226993—Re: N'bria Jones. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. F. Lindner, atty.
