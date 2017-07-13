Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226993
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 19, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

N'bria Jones
1126 East 68th Street
Cleveland OH 44103

Applicant

Mary Jane Jones
1126 East 68th Street
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Fredric Lindner
The Lindner Law Firm LLC
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 GRD 226993—Re: N'bria Jones. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. F. Lindner, atty.
