Applicant
Cheryl A. Rouge
506 Righter's Mill RoadPenn Valley PA 19072
Applicant's Attorney
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Decedent
Ruth F. Rouge
561 Lake Forest DriveBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Monday, May 8, 2017
Text2017 EST 226994—Estate of Ruth F. Rouge. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. I. J. Dinn, atty.
