Date Filed Thursday, July 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226994 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $70,000.00 Date Died May 8, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226994—Estate of Ruth F. Rouge. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. I. J. Dinn, atty.