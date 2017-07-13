Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226994
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$70,000.00
Date Died
May 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Cheryl A. Rouge
506 Righter's Mill Road
Penn Valley PA 19072
Applicant's Attorney
Irwin Jerome Dinn
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Decedent

Ruth F. Rouge
561 Lake Forest Drive
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Monday, May 8, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226994—Estate of Ruth F. Rouge. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70,000.00. I. J. Dinn, atty.
