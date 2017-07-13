Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226996
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 8, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Next of Kin

Dawna Proffitt
901 Harrington Rd.
Henry IL 61537

Board of Education

Westlake Board Of Education

Next of Kin

Cale Hayes
724 Fisher St.
Pittsburgh PA 15210

Applicant

Brandi Rohal
25850 Melibee Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Ward

Shaela Lee Hayes
25850 Melibee Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 GRD 226996—Re: Shaela Lee Hayes. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 