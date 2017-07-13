Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226996
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 8, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Next of Kin
Dawna Proffitt
901 Harrington Rd.Henry IL 61537
Board of Education
Westlake Board Of Education
Next of Kin
Cale Hayes
724 Fisher St.Pittsburgh PA 15210
Applicant
Brandi Rohal
25850 Melibee DriveWestlake OH 44145
Ward
Shaela Lee Hayes
25850 Melibee DriveWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 GRD 226996—Re: Shaela Lee Hayes. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.