Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226998
- Date Died
- August 18, 1996
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Colleen Meredith
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Anderson W. Douglas
9408 Parmalee AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Text2017 EST 226998—Estate of Anderson W. Douglas. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Meredith, atty.
