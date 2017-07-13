Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226998
Date Died
August 18, 1996
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Colleen Meredith
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Colleen Masterson Meredith
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Anderson W. Douglas
9408 Parmalee Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Sunday, August 18, 1996

Text

2017 EST 226998—Estate of Anderson W. Douglas. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Meredith, atty.
