Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227000
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
June 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Pamela J. Macadams
623 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Joseph O'Brien
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
627 West Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1204

Decedent

Dale L. Busic
1354 Giel Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Thursday, June 15, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227000—Estate of Dale L. Busic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. J. O'Brien, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 