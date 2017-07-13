Date Filed Thursday, July 13, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227000 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died June 15, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 227000—Estate of Dale L. Busic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. J. O'Brien, atty.