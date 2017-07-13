Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227000
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- June 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Pamela J. Macadams
623 West St. Clair AvenueCleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
627 West Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1204
Decedent
Dale L. Busic
1354 Giel AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Thursday, June 15, 2017
Text2017 EST 227000—Estate of Dale L. Busic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. J. O'Brien, atty.
