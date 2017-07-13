Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227003
- Date Died
- June 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Donald J. Noss
2885 Pease Dr.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Gary T. Mantkowski Co., LPA
6294 Ridge Rd
Sharon Center OH 44274
Decedent
Donald J. Noss
6827 Cranbrook Dr.Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 227003—Estate of Donald J. Noss Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. T. Mantkowski, atty.
