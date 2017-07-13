Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227003
Date Died
June 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Donald J. Noss
2885 Pease Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Gary Thomas Mantkowski
Gary T. Mantkowski Co., LPA
6294 Ridge Rd
Sharon Center OH 44274

Decedent

Donald J. Noss
6827 Cranbrook Dr.
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Sunday, June 25, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227003—Estate of Donald J. Noss Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. T. Mantkowski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 