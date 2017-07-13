Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227004
Date Died
May 29, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Elizabeth G. Panico
6546 Westminster Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017

Applicant

Frank J. Panico
6546 Westminster Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Patrick Weiler
Weiler Legal Services
6200 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 227004—Estate of Elizabeth G. Panico. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. P. Weiler, atty.
