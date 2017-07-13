Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227004
- Date Died
- May 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elizabeth G. Panico
6546 Westminster DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017
Applicant
Frank J. Panico
6546 Westminster DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Weiler Legal Services
6200 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 227004—Estate of Elizabeth G. Panico. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. P. Weiler, atty.
