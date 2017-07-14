Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227005
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 27, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Harold H. Fielder
Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 857 Crawford Lane
Mobile AL 36617

Date Died :Monday, February 27, 2017

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 227005—Estate of Harold H. Fielder. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
