Date Filed Friday, July 14, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227005 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died February 27, 2017 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 227005—Estate of Harold H. Fielder. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.