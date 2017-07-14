Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227005
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Harold H. Fielder
Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 857 Crawford LaneMobile AL 36617
Date Died :Monday, February 27, 2017
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 227005—Estate of Harold H. Fielder. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
