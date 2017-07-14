Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227006
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Milton V. Jackson
4450 Urbana Dr. Apt. 102Orlando FL 32837
Date Died :Friday, February 24, 2017
Text2017 EST 227006—Estate of Milton V. Jackson. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
