Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227006
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 24, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Milton V. Jackson
4450 Urbana Dr. Apt. 102
Orlando FL 32837

Date Died :Friday, February 24, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227006—Estate of Milton V. Jackson. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 