Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227008
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
December 26, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Alexander Munoz
c/o Marilyn Munoz 246 Bendemeer Lane
Rolesville NC 27571

Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016

Text

2017 EST 227008—Estate of Alexander Munoz. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 