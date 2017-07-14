Date Filed Friday, July 14, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227009 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died June 8, 2014 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 227009—Estate of Eugene R. Plant. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.