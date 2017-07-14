Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227009
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 8, 2014
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Eugene R. Plant
185 Taffrail Rd. Apt. 1
Quincy MA 02169

Date Died :Sunday, June 8, 2014

Text

2017 EST 227009—Estate of Eugene R. Plant. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 