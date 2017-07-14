Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227010
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 31, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Milagros Perez
11430 Clifton Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44102
New Name's Attorney
Shaleika Vargas
shaleika vargas attorney at law, LLC
P.O. BOX 33432
North Royalton OH 44133

Old Name

Milagrito Quinones
11430 Clifton Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 MSC 227010—Re: Milagrito Quinones. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. Vargas, atty.
