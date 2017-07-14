Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227010
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 31, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Milagros Perez
11430 Clifton Blvd.Cleveland OH 44102
New Name's Attorney
shaleika vargas attorney at law, LLC
P.O. BOX 33432
North Royalton OH 44133
Old Name
Milagrito Quinones
11430 Clifton Blvd.Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 MSC 227010—Re: Milagrito Quinones. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. S. Vargas, atty.
