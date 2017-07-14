Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227016
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 8, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Eleanor C. White
12815 Signet Ave.
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

Audria White
18712 Fairway Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Next of Kin

Wendy Marrow
7841 Adkins Rd.
St. Charles City VA 23030

Text

2017 GRD 227016—Re: Eleanor C. White. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
