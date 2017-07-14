Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227016
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 8, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Eleanor C. White
12815 Signet Ave.Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant
Audria White
18712 Fairway Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Next of Kin
Wendy Marrow
7841 Adkins Rd.St. Charles City VA 23030
Text2017 GRD 227016—Re: Eleanor C. White. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
