Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227019
Date Died
June 12, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 25, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Helen Jean Ussia
6450 Longridge Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Monday, June 12, 2017

Applicant

Sandra L. Schmidt
6449 Longridge Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 227019—Estate of Helen Jean Ussia. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
