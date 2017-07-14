Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227019
- Date Died
- June 12, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 25, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Helen Jean Ussia
6450 Longridge RoadMayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Monday, June 12, 2017
Applicant
Sandra L. Schmidt
6449 Longridge RoadMayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 227019—Estate of Helen Jean Ussia. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
