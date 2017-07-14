Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227023
Date Died
June 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 28, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Irene A. Morris
5511 Haverhill Avenue
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Sunday, June 4, 2017

Applicant

Judith A. Smithers
10673 Woodview Blvd.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 227023—Estate of Irene A. Morris. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 28, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
