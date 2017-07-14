Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227023
- Date Died
- June 4, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 28, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Irene A. Morris
5511 Haverhill AvenueParma OH 44129
Date Died :Sunday, June 4, 2017
Applicant
Judith A. Smithers
10673 Woodview Blvd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 227023—Estate of Irene A. Morris. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 28, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
