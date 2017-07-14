Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227024
- Date Died
- June 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Marlene A. Venture
11343 Westborough Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Nick C. Case
14390 Pawnee TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Sunday, June 11, 2017
Fiduciary
Marlene A. Venture
11343 Westborough Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Text2017 EST 227024—Estate of Nick C. Case. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
About your information and the public record.