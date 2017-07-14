Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227024
Date Died
June 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Marlene A. Venture
11343 Westborough Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Nick C. Case
14390 Pawnee Trail
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Fiduciary

Marlene A. Venture
11343 Westborough Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 227024—Estate of Nick C. Case. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
