Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227028
Date Died
June 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Helen V. Boleratz
14316 Arlis Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Lynne Krieder Wright
Broehl Law Office
558 North Market Street
Wooster OH 44691

Decedent

Esther Boleratz
14316 Arlis Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017

Fiduciary

Helen V. Boleratz
14316 Arlis Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
Elizabeth Lynne Krieder Wright
Broehl Law Office
558 North Market Street
Wooster OH 44691

Text

2017 EST 227028—Estate of Esther Boleratz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. L. K. Wright, atty.
