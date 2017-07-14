Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227028
- Date Died
- June 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Helen V. Boleratz
14316 Arlis AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Broehl Law Office
558 North Market Street
Wooster OH 44691
Decedent
Esther Boleratz
14316 Arlis AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017
Fiduciary
Helen V. Boleratz
14316 Arlis AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
Broehl Law Office
558 North Market Street
Wooster OH 44691
Text2017 EST 227028—Estate of Esther Boleratz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. L. K. Wright, atty.
