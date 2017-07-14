Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV227033
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
Sally Hammerschlag
W170n7774 Overlook CtMenomonee Falls WI 53051
Plaintiff
Kristy Larson
31550 Trillium TrialPepper Pike OH 44124
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Defendant
Rosanna Byler Martin
15508 Tavern RoadBurton OH 44021
Text2017 ADV 227033—Kristy Larson vs Sally Hammerschlag, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. A. M. Fried, atty.
