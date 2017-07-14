Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV227033
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Sally Hammerschlag
W170n7774 Overlook Ct
Menomonee Falls WI 53051

Plaintiff

Kristy Larson
31550 Trillium Trial
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Plaintiff's Attorney
Adam Michael Fried
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Defendant

Rosanna Byler Martin
15508 Tavern Road
Burton OH 44021

Text

2017 ADV 227033—Kristy Larson vs Sally Hammerschlag, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. A. M. Fried, atty.
