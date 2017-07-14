Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227034
- Date Died
- February 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Said Yassini
13381 Crestway DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Sunday, February 12, 2017
Applicant
Asmae Bouchenafa
259 Westedge CourtGalloway OH 43119
Applicant's Attorney
Norman & Tayeh, LLC
11509 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 227034—Estate of Said Yassini. Will admitted to probate. Z. K. Tayeh, atty.
