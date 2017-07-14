Probate
Decedent
Amanda R. Dluback
8600 W. Ridgewood DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant
Joseph A. Horstmann
8600 W. Ridgewood DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378
Text2017 EST 227037—Estate of Amanda R. Dluback. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. M. Kuhar, atty.
