Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227037
Date Died
March 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Amanda R. Dluback
8600 W. Ridgewood Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Applicant

Joseph A. Horstmann
8600 W. Ridgewood Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Deviani M. Kuhar
Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Text

2017 EST 227037—Estate of Amanda R. Dluback. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. M. Kuhar, atty.
