Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227040
- Date Died
- December 2, 2003
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 29, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Emmett Thomas Bandy
15610 Biltmore AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Tuesday, December 2, 2003
Applicant
Nina Bandy
15610 Biltmore AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Text2017 EST 227040—Estate of Emmett Thomas Bandy. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 29, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
