Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 14, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227040
Date Died
December 2, 2003
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 29, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Emmett Thomas Bandy
15610 Biltmore Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Tuesday, December 2, 2003

Applicant

Nina Bandy
15610 Biltmore Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 227040—Estate of Emmett Thomas Bandy. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 29, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
