Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227045
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 30, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Henry L. Cessna
1736 Valley Road
Bedford PA 15522

Date Died :Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 227045—Estate of Henry L. Cessna. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
