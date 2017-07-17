Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227045
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Henry L. Cessna
1736 Valley RoadBedford PA 15522
Date Died :Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 227045—Estate of Henry L. Cessna. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
