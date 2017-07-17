Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227049
Date Died
June 19, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Bernice Effron
115 Blossom Lane
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Applicant

Lynn Effron
115 Blossom Lane
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Traeger
Kenneth Traeger Co., L.P.A.
3659 Green Rd., #100
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 227049—Estate of Bernice Effron. Will admitted to probate. K. Traeger, atty.
