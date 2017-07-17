Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227050
- Date Died
- May 1, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 29, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Theresa Densmore
5751 Michael DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017
Applicant
Andrew Maglionico
15106 Woodsong DriveMiddlefield OH 44062
Applicant's Attorney
The Forrestal Law Office, LPA
Crown Centre
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 227050—Estate of Theresa Densmore. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. T. J. Forrestal, atty.
