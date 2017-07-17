Date Filed Monday, July 17, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227050 Date Died May 1, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 29, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 227050—Estate of Theresa Densmore. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. T. J. Forrestal, atty.