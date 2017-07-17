Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227050
Date Died
May 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 29, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Theresa Densmore
5751 Michael Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017

Applicant

Andrew Maglionico
15106 Woodsong Drive
Middlefield OH 44062
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy James Forrestal
The Forrestal Law Office, LPA
Crown Centre
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 227050—Estate of Theresa Densmore. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. T. J. Forrestal, atty.
