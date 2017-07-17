Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227052
Date Died
June 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kenneth J. Keeler
3397 Arbor Way
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
David Charles Wiersma
Wickens, Herzer, Panza, Cook & Batista
35765 Chester Road
Avon OH 44011-1262

Decedent

Elizabeth A. Keeler
28550 Westlake Village Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Fiduciary

Kenneth J. Keeler
3397 Arbor Way
Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Charles Wiersma
Wickens, Herzer, Panza, Cook & Batista
35765 Chester Road
Avon OH 44011-1262

Text

2017 EST 227052—Estate of Elizabeth A. Keeler. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. C. Wiersma, atty.
