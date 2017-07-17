Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227052
- Date Died
- June 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kenneth J. Keeler
3397 Arbor WayWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Wickens, Herzer, Panza, Cook & Batista
35765 Chester Road
Avon OH 44011-1262
Decedent
Elizabeth A. Keeler
28550 Westlake Village DriveWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, June 5, 2017
Fiduciary
Kenneth J. Keeler
3397 Arbor WayWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Wickens, Herzer, Panza, Cook & Batista
35765 Chester Road
Avon OH 44011-1262
Text2017 EST 227052—Estate of Elizabeth A. Keeler. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. C. Wiersma, atty.
