Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227053
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 10, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Vercina Burton
4253 East 126thCleveland OH 44105
Other
Paul Wilson
13815 KinsmanCleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Ella Bell Hall
4253 East 126 StreetCleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 227053—Re: Ella Bell Hall. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
