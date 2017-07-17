Date Filed Monday, July 17, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD227053 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 10, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 227053—Re: Ella Bell Hall. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.