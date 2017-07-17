Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227053
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 10, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Vercina Burton
4253 East 126th
Cleveland OH 44105

Other

Paul Wilson
13815 Kinsman
Cleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Ella Bell Hall
4253 East 126 Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 227053—Re: Ella Bell Hall. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
