Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227054
Date Died
June 4, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Layton M. Kest
2789 Shakercrest Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, June 4, 2017

Applicant

Barbara Kest
2789 Shakercrest Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 227054—Estate of Layton M. Kest. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. F. Sobel, atty.
