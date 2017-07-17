Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227054
- Date Died
- June 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Layton M. Kest
2789 Shakercrest RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant
Barbara Kest
2789 Shakercrest RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Jonathan Fredric Sobel
30195 Chagrin Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Text2017 EST 227054—Estate of Layton M. Kest. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. F. Sobel, atty.
