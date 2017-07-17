Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227057
Date Died
May 11, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 31, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Percy Conley
17015 Biltmore Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Decedent

Percy Conley
3800 Park East Drive
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 227057—Estate of Percy Conley Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
