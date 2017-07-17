Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227057
- Date Died
- May 11, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 31, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Percy Conley
17015 Biltmore AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Decedent
Percy Conley
3800 Park East DriveBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Text2017 EST 227057—Estate of Percy Conley Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
