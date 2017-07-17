Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227058
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 31, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Elisa Gomez Maruri
5987 Porter RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
New Name
Alex Gonzalez
5987 Porter RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Old Name
Alexis Gonzalez
5987 Porter RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 MSC 227058—Re: Alexis Gonzalez. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
