Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227058
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 31, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Elisa Gomez Maruri
5987 Porter Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

New Name

Alex Gonzalez
5987 Porter Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Old Name

Alexis Gonzalez
5987 Porter Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 MSC 227058—Re: Alexis Gonzalez. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
