Date Filed Monday, July 17, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD227060 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 8, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 227060—Re: Margaret Mathews. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.