Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227060
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 8, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Sheila Mathews
3436 Hollister Road
Cleveland OH 44110

Ward

Margaret Mathews
3436 Hollister Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Applicant

Shelly Johnson
3436 Hollister Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Text

2017 GRD 227060—Re: Margaret Mathews. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 