Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227060
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 8, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Sheila Mathews
3436 Hollister RoadCleveland OH 44110
Ward
Margaret Mathews
3436 Hollister Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant
Shelly Johnson
3436 Hollister Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Text2017 GRD 227060—Re: Margaret Mathews. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
