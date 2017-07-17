Date Filed Monday, July 17, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227061 Date Died March 24, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 28, 2017 10:45 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 227061—Estate of Dorothy Rose Dombos. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 28, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. M. M. Sturik, atty.