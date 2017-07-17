Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227061
Date Died
March 24, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 28, 2017 10:45 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Jay Thomas Dombos
7579 Mountain Park Drive
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Michael Sturik
Mark Sturk
5706 Turney Rd. Suite 103
Garfield Hts OH 44125

Decedent

Dorothy Rose Dombos
5645 Cumberland Drive
Cleveland OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 227061—Estate of Dorothy Rose Dombos. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 28, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. M. M. Sturik, atty.
