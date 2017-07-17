Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227061
- Date Died
- March 24, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 28, 2017 10:45 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Jay Thomas Dombos
7579 Mountain Park DriveMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Sturk
5706 Turney Rd. Suite 103
Garfield Hts OH 44125
Decedent
Dorothy Rose Dombos
5645 Cumberland DriveCleveland OH 44125
Date Died :Friday, March 24, 2017
Text2017 EST 227061—Estate of Dorothy Rose Dombos. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 28, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. M. M. Sturik, atty.
About your information and the public record.