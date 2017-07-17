Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227064
Date Died
March 29, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Nancy L. Police
6509 Longridge Rd.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Date Died :Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Applicant

Mary Ellen Drago
1342 Ranchland Rd.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Fiduciary

Mary Ellen Drago
1342 Ranchland
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 227064—Estate of Nancy L. Police. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
