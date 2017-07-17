Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227064
- Date Died
- March 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Nancy L. Police
6509 Longridge Rd.Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Date Died :Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Applicant
Mary Ellen Drago
1342 Ranchland Rd.Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Fiduciary
Mary Ellen Drago
1342 RanchlandMayfield Hts. OH 44124
Text2017 EST 227064—Estate of Nancy L. Police. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
