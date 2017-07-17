Probate

Date Filed
Monday, July 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227067
Date Died
January 8, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Leonard Badaczewski
10204 Granger Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017

Applicant

Karen Macgregor
4543 West 225th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Robert John Golubski
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Commissioner

Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 227067—Estate of Leonard Badaczewski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Golubski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 