Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, July 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227067
- Date Died
- January 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Leonard Badaczewski
10204 Granger RoadGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017
Applicant
Karen Macgregor
4543 West 225th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Commissioner
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 227067—Estate of Leonard Badaczewski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Golubski, atty.
